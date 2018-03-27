Kangana Ranaut feels a woman should be allowed to talk about sexual assault even 50 years after it happened

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut spent 14-years in Bollywood. She has seen lots of ups and downs in her personal and professional life. But she always manages to come out from the worst situation. Recently, she spoke to the Week about how a woman should be allowed to talk about sexual assault even 50 years after it happened, even from her deathbed.

During an interview Kangana said, “Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world. A movement can only be successful when it is global. Anyone should be able to be a part of it. Two years ago, ‘feminist’ was a shameful word. Since then, women, collectively, have fought cases, put their careers at stake, and risked everything to make this word ambitious.”

“A woman should be allowed to talk about sexual assault even 50 years after it happened, even from her deathbed because then the exploiter will be scared that one day she might remember it and write a memoir. So, this will set an example. Before shutting the women up, they should think about the consequences of their idiotic actions. What they did to Swara Bhaskar for example, is shameful beyond words. Many idiotic people who have not done anything to be called feminists are calling her a fake feminist.” she added.

On the work front, she is busy with the shooting for her upcoming film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where she plays a role of Rani Laxmibai. Also, she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao in Ekta Kapoor film, “Mental Hai Kya’.