Kangana Ranaut discharged after injury on ‘Manikarnika…’ sets

Jodhpur/Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut was on Wednesday discharged from the hospital after being treated for a leg injury that she suffered on the sets of her upcoming film “Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi” in Jodhpur.

Kangana, who is playing the title role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi in the movie, suffered a ligament tear in her right ankle last night, while shooting for some action sequences in the movie. She was brought to Goyal Hospital here at 4.00 am. The actor interacted with the media present at the hospital and said that she was doing better.

“During this scene, I stumbled and injured my right ankle. There was nothing serious, It was just a sprain,” Kangana told reporters here. Dr Pulkit Goyal, who treated the actor, said she has been prescribed to take some rest. “We did an X-ray and found that there was no fracture. It was just a sprain, after which we put a cast and recommended her to rest for some time,” he said.

After being discharged, Kangana was taken back to her hotel, where she rested for the day until flying back to Mumbai in the afternoon. The National Award-winning actor was in the city for over a week. She had also made a public appearance last week when she visited a renowned restaurant here.

According to a source close to the actor, the accident took place last night when she was performing a scene at the Mehrangarh fort, where she had to jump off from a 40-feet-high wall with her adopted child in the film, who is tied to her back on a horse. “Kangana did not land properly and in an attempt to save the kid from any injury she ended up hurting her ankle. She was taken to a hospital immediately and it has been discovered that it is a ligament tear. She has been advised rest for one week,” the source added.

The “Simran” actor already finished shooting for major action sequences last month and this was the final dangerous stunt left. Earlier in July, Kangana got severely injured during a sword-fighting sequence with co-star Nihar Pandya, when the latter’s sword accidentally hit her forehead, causing a deep cut. “Manikarnika…” is scheduled to be released in April.