Kangana Ranaut celebrates Christmas on the sets of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi

While celebrities have taken time off to spend time with their family and friends, it seems to be a working Christmas for Kangana Ranaut. The actress is currently busy shooting for her film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi and decided to spend Christmas with her team. We recently got a glimpse of the Christmas celebrations on the sets of the period drama which features Kangana in the role of a warrior. The actress was seen treating the team of the film with some delicious cakes and cupcakes as she herself relished some of these delicacies.

Although she had a working Christmas, we hear that the actress will take off to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh to spend her New Years. It is being said that she will be spending time designing her new bungalow in the state. As for the film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, it is directed by Krrish. The film traces the journey of Rani Laxmibai and features Kangana as the protagonist. The sets for the period drama have been mounted on a large scale and it is slated to release on April 27 next year. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has also been signed for a Shekhar Kapur film in which she is supposed to play the role of an 85 year old woman.