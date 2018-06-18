Kangana Ranaut becomes face of Vogue Wedding Show 2018

New Delhi, Actress Kangana Ranaut has been roped in as the face of the forthcoming sixth edition of The Vogue Wedding Show (VWS).”It’s totally incredible to be the face of the sixth edition of the Vogue Wedding Show. I had a great time shooting with all the gorgeous outfits and jewellery and if the roster of the main event is anything to go by, this is a definite must-visit for everybody with a wedding on their mind,” Kangana said in a statement to IANS.

Held in partnership with Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, the sixth edition of the specially curated event is poised to be bigger this season. The three-day wedding exhibition will start from August 3 at the Taj Palace hotel here. Ace designers like Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta and Rahul Mishra will be available for personal consultations.

The ‘By Invitation Only’ luxury fair will also offer invitees the opportunity to meet with wedding specialists, renowned jewellers and other category leaders. These include a workshop on styling, where celebrity style mentor Anaita Shroff Adajania will share contemporary style tips and advice for brides and grooms. Make-up specialist Namrata Soni will break down facts and myths and will instruct attendees on how to wear make-up that’s ideal for all kinds of bridal looks. And wellness professional Sumaya Dalmia will tell brides-to-be how to look and feel their best through fitness and healthy living.

On the fest this year, Priya Tanna, Editor-in-Chief, Vogue India, said: “For the sixth edition of our three-day long wedding showcase, we have again brought together a select gathering of experts, brands and services to create the wedding of your dreams.”Also, a dedicated space will house a ‘Sari Pavilion’ comprising saris from different regions of the country such as Naina Jain, Palam Silks, Ratanshi Kheraj Sarees, Latha Puttanna, and Vani Anand.