Kangana on Hrithik Roshan: Men like him keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses

While one would have thought that the nasty war between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan was over, it seems that Kangana still has not forgiven the Hrithik.

While Kangana’s confession of Vikas misbehaving with her has been stated by some section that it’s a planned thing as this will have a negative impact on Hrithik’s film ‘Super 30’ which is being helmed by Vikas, the Queen actress’ recent statement on Hrithik has further proved that she has still not let bygones be bygones with Hrithik.

In a recent stamen Kangana said, “whatever is happening with Vikas Bahl is absolutely correct. There are many people like Vikas Bahl he is not the only one. We still have a lot of work to do it so we should not start the celebrations as yet. We have a long way to go. We have to make this place [world] absolutely safe for women.”

The actress further added, “There are men who make false promises of love and marriage to a girl to get them into a relationship that is also a type of harassment. There are married men who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses like Hrithik. They lure young beautiful girls with the promise of marriage and later try to prove them mad. Nobody should work with such people. They should be boycotted,”

Well in the wake of MeToo movement this is definitely a huge allegation which Kangana has made on Hrithik. Only time will tell weather the recent statement made by Kangana will further jeopardize the future of film ‘Super 30’.