Kamya Punjabi remembers late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee; asks fans to fight domestic violence

On the second death anniversary of Pratyusha Banerjee, actress Kamya Punjabi used Instagram to remember her and posted posts asking people to fight against domestic violence. The TV actress posted selfie images of her with Pratyusha Banerjee.

She also said to her fans to not to give up on life. Pratyusha Banerjee who became famous after her serial Baalika Vadhu commited suicide on 1st April, 2016. The news of her death was a shock to the nation. In order to remember her, Punjabi posted her pictures with her and also pointed out the flaws in judicial system.

“2yrs n no trail also as yet! Dont laugh,i m not givin up, yes ur parents r miserable but i hav complete faith in our juridical system” aise hi bolte hai na? To hell wit dat, value ur life kyuki aapki jaan ki yaha koi keemat nahi hai, people 4get n move on N U, You better dont rest in peace,’ she wrote.

She even asked her followers to not to post ‘RIP’ in the comments section but instead take care of their lives. ‘Pls dont write abt my friendship wit her pls dont write RIP here agar kuch karna hai toh itna karo dont be blind in love, dont give up on urself, fight back, stop domestic voilence… just stop stop stop!!! Nothing n nobody is worth ur life! Bcoz when u die, there are hell lot people die with you!!! Breathe, stay alive!!! Life is beautiful,’ she posted. Kamya Punjabi captioned her photograph with her, ‘Yaad karegi duniyaaa tera mera afsaana….’