Kamya Punjabi calls Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde ‘GANDAGI’; Watch video

Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s rivalry has now become a major highlight of Bigg Boss 11. The duo has always been fighting with each other on the controversy that happened during ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’. Due to their fight, many TV celebs have started expressing their own opinion on this issue.

Recently, at the ITA Awards 2017, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi was asked about Vikas and Shilpa’s fight which happened last week. Kamya said that Vikas Gupta should fight back to Shilpa Shinde in her own language. She said, “Shilpa shayad bhool gayi hai k voh bail lekar Bigg Boss me gayi hain, unhe bahar bhi aana hai or issi TV me kaam karna hai. Shayad hmare desh ki janta nahi jaanti sach kya hai, lekin TV ke log jaante hai k voh controversy kya hai.”

Watch Video Here:

Well, in the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan himself slammed both of them and warned them not to bring outside issues in the Bigg Boss house. This controversy has been taking many turns since last year when Shilpa Shinde was replaced by Shubhangi Atre in the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, due to the creative difference with &TV Channel and that time’s head Vikas Gupta.

Thus, let’s see how this rivalry becomes brutal in the upcoming Bigg Boss 11 episodes.