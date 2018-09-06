Kamasutra 3D actress Sherlyn Chopra posts topless photo on Instagram; See Pics

Sherlyn Chopra is known for her hot pics. She loves posing for the camera after all she was the first woman from India to pose for Playboy magazine. She became known after she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss where she became a household name.

These days you can see her posting amazingly hot pics for her fans regularly. She recently released an almost topless picture on Instagram. Sherlyn can be seen posing on the bed and wearing a silky set of pyjamas. She can be seen sitting on the bed and all the buttons of the silk shirt are open.

Sherlyn appeared in movies like Dil Bole Hadippa, Wajah Tum Ho, Dosti: Friends Forever and Kamasutra 3D. She was also seen in Maya a short film released last year. Now, she has taken to social media to connect with her fans.

View this post on Instagram ❤️⭐️ A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Aug 12, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT