Kamal Haasan thanks about 1 lakh people who attended his party’s launch

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan today claimed that about one lakh people attended the launch of his political party, Makkal Neethi Mayyam (MNM), in Madurai last week.

In a thanksgiving note released by his office here, he expressed his gratitude to several people, including AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for attending the February 21 launch of his party.

“A big vanakkam (a Tamil salutation, roughly meaning thanks) to each one of the close to one lakh participants who thronged the launch venue (at Madurai) for their participation and cooperation,” he said in the note.

There was “exemplary energy” and “discipline” shown by all participants, Haasan said, adding “we dedicate the success of the launch to the people of Madurai”.

Taking his political plunge, Haasan had launched MNM in Madurai on February 21.

His key office-bearers include an academician, former IAS and IPS officials, writers and an actor.