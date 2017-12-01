Kamal Haasan shoots at military academy for ‘Vishwaroopam 2’

Chennai: Veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan has resumed the shooting of his long-delayed project “Vishwaroopam 2” (“Vishwaroop 2” in Hindi). The final schedule of spy thriller film is taking place at the Officers Training Academy (OTS) here.

Haasan, who has written, directed and is playing the lead role of a RAW agent in the film, shared a photograph with few army officers on Twitter on Thursday.

“Shooting for ‘Vishwaroopam 2’ and Hindi ‘Vishwaroop 2’. Last stint. Exciting. OTA Chennai makes the nation and me proud. The only academy that trains lady officers in India. I salute the ladies and especially my most favourite lady…India. Maa tujhe salaam,” he captioned the image.

The film, which has been delayed over multiple reasons for past few years now, is a sequel to 2013 hit film “Vishwaroopam”. It also features Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose and Pooja Kumar.

The movie has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil. A release date for the same is yet to be announced.