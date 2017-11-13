Kamal Haasan says, I’m a fan of Big B and Kajol

Chennai: Tamil movie icon Kamal Haasan says he is a fan of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Kajol. Kajol, 43, had previously shared a photograph of herself along with Big B and Kamal on Twitter.

She captioned the image: “Selfie time with two legends. Couldn’t resist.”

Selfie time with two legends ….. couldn’t resist 😜 pic.twitter.com/DaNmcckHe8

— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 10, 2017

Kamal, 63, on Sunday shared the same photograph and said that though he is not a fan of taking selfies, he is a fan of the actors. “Please spare Kajolji. I am not a fan of selfies. Though I am a fan of them both. Troll not a kind gesture,” he added.

Please spare Kajolji. I an not a fan of selfies. Though I am a fan of them both. Troll not a kind guesture. pic.twitter.com/lfO3WfXPYB — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 12, 2017

Kamal and Amitabh have together worked in films like “Khabardar” and “Geraftaar”.