Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#RyanMurder
#DelhiSmog
Home / Entertainment / Kamal Haasan says, I’m a fan of Big B and Kajol

Kamal Haasan says, I’m a fan of Big B and Kajol

— By IANS | Nov 13, 2017 02:49 pm
FOLLOW US:

Kamal Haasan, Big B, Kajol, Amitabh bachchan, Kamal Haasan is a fan of Big B and Kajol, Kamal Haasan with Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol,

Chennai: Tamil movie icon Kamal Haasan says he is a fan of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Kajol. Kajol, 43, had previously shared a photograph of herself along with Big B and Kamal on Twitter.

She captioned the image: “Selfie time with two legends. Couldn’t resist.”

Kamal, 63, on Sunday shared the same photograph and said that though he is not a fan of taking selfies, he is a fan of the actors. “Please spare Kajolji. I am not a fan of selfies. Though I am a fan of them both. Troll not a kind gesture,” he added.

Kamal and Amitabh have together worked in films like “Khabardar” and “Geraftaar”.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK