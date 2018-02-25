Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth mourn Sridevi’s shocking demise

New Delhi: Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are saddened by the news of veteran actor Sridevi’s sudden demise. The stars, with whom Sridevi acted in a number of hits, expressed their grief on their Twitter handles.

“I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev … you will be missed,” tweeted ‘Thalaivar’.

— Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) 25 February 2018

Haasan, on the other hand, tweeted, “Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma’s lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her”

Sridevi, who started out as a child artiste in Tamil cinema, was only 13 when she was cast alongside two of her favourite proteges, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, in K Balachander’s ‘Moondru Mudichu’ (1976).

Sridevi and Rajinikanth acted in a number of hits together but it was with Kamal Haasan that she shared the most prolific on-screen collaboration. Together, they appeared in nearly 30 films.

Hailed as the first female superstar of Hindi cinema, Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. She was 54.