Kamal Haasan congratulates Rajinikanth for winning NTR Award

Chennai: Tamil movie icon Kamal Haasan has congratulated superstar Rajinikanth for bagging the NTR National Film Awards for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Kamal on Tuesday took to Twitter and thanked the Andhra Pradesh government, who on Tuesday announced the Nandi state film award winners and also the winners of the NTR, B. N. Reddy, Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani (all national) and Raghupathi Venkaiah film awards.

“Congratulations, superstar Rajinikanth for the NTR National award in 2016. Thank you Andhra for honouring me also, yet again. I am indebted to your continued support, which started early in my career. Kruthagnyathalu,” Kamal tweeted.

Congratulations, Superstar.Rajinikanth for the NTR National award in 2016. Thank you Andhra for honouring me also, yet again. I am indebted to your continued support, which started early in my career. Kruthagnyathalu — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 14, 2017



Rajinikanth also wrote: “I convey my heartfelt thanks and happiness for the prestigious Nandi Awards granted to me.”

The Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani award was won by filmmakers R. Narayana Murthy, M. M. Keeravani and K. S. Rama Rao.

Krishnam Raju, Eshwar and Chiranjeevi will receive the Raghupathi Venkaiah awards for lifetime achievement and their contribution to the Telugu film industry.

N. Balakrishna (Legend), Mahesh Babu (Srimanthudu) and Junior NTR (Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage) won the Nandi awards for best actor for 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The jury committee announced the Nandi awards in 64 categories for films, theatre and television.

The state government had not announced the awards since 2014 due to bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.