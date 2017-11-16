Kamal Haasan advises Hindus to show brotherhood; Read what he says

Actor Kamal Haasan has recently advised Hindus to show brotherhood to others. In an interview with Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, Kamal Haasan said that Hindu community’s people should show ‘big hearts’ and ‘embrace others’.

In an article, he said, “Hindus are in a majority. They have the responsibility of an elder brother. When Hindus they say we are big their hearts too ought to be big. They should embrace others and correct them if they do wrong.” Well, the Tamil actor has recently announced that he is going to join politics and would make the final announcement regarding it soon. However, Kamal Haasan has triggered into the massive controversy in which he said right-wing groups cannot deny the existence of Hindu terror.

But this quote by Kamal Haasan shows some leniency. Moreover, stressing about his Hindu terror remarks, the actor said, “Cases have been filed against me…I have been dragged to courts but I have no problem with that as I am on people’s journey.” Apparently, the actor also revealed some details about his political entry. He said, “This will be the first step. I’m confident that you will contribute funds to me generously as you have in the past for our welfare activities. I’m not waiting for anyone’s order right now. I’m preparing. I take a minimum of three months to prepare for just a movie role. So I’m not in a hurry.”

While speaking about harsh criticism faced after his Hindu terror remark, he clarified by saying, “They have labelled me an anti-national for speaking my mind. Suppression is nothing new in our democracy. I’m ready to go to jail if need be. I spoke about the existence of extremism, not terrorism. There’s a huge difference.”

Let’s see when Kamal Haasan make his grand entry into politics.