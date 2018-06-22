Kalki Koechlin to be conferred with French honour

Kalki Koechlin will be conferred with the French distinction of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) on Friday, for her contribution in enhancing Indo-French ties in cinema.

The honour comes in recognition of an actor, who has interpreted striking roles in the Indian film industry, experimented with various forms of films as well as shown an abiding commitment to important social issues. Kalki, who has French roots, has done films such as ‘Dev.D’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Shanghai’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ to name a few.

The award will be presented by the Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler, who will be undertaking a two-day trip in Mumbai to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sustainable urban mobility, cultural, academic and corporate sectors between France and India.

Kalki will be next seen in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gully boy’.