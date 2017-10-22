Kalki Koechlin: Nach Basanti was scary for me because I don’t know how to dance

Actress Kalki Koechlin, best known for her roles in films like “Dev.D”, “Margarita with a Straw” and “Waiting”, says she doesnt know dancing and had to do a lot of practice for the song “Nach Basanti” in her upcoming film “Jia aur Jia”.

“‘Nach Basanti’ was scary for me because I don’t know how to dance. So, I practiced and practiced a lot with Howard (director Howard Rosemeyer). But actually on the day of the shoot (in Sweden), we had to dance… because it was so cold. We were on the beach, that too barefoot. It was freezing and I was wearing a tiny skirt. So, the only way to keep warm was to keep dancing. So that actually helped,” Kalki said.

Kalki, who shares screen space with Richa Chadha in the film, says the actress is very focussed towards her job. “We have known each other since a long time. We have done a play named ‘Trivial Disasters’ together. She is a very good actor, very concentrated. She has a certain stillness about her which really works on camera and I really admire that. Yet she is quite spontaneous. I am the opposite. I need to prepare,” Kalki said.

Talking about “Jia aur Jia”, she added: “The film is about two girls who go on a budget road trip, they both are named Jia and they both are very different. Richa’s character is called Jia Venkatram and she is sorted. She is a businesswoman and at this point of time she is going through a lot of depression because of some secrets she is keeping on of some difficult times.

“Then it’s me, Jia Girewal, whose character is far from that. She is a ‘boho’, crazy girl who just wants to capture every moment and she even use her bad moments to do something good about it. The film is about life and how to live life to the fullest,” she said.

Asked about her future projects, Kalki said: “I would love to do a romantic comedy, where I get the guy in the end instead of me killing him or beating him up. I would love to do an action film, where the girl gets to do the action. I would love to do a historical film, because I love history and Sister Nivedita is someone I find very fascinating.”