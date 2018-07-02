Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiPlaneCrash
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#SushmaSwaraj
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are married

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are married

— By PTI | Jul 02, 2018 01:23 pm
FOLLOW US:

Los Angeles: “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco has tied the knot with professional equestrian Karl Cook at an intimate wedding at a horse stable near San Diego, California. According to People magazine, the ceremony was attended by close friends and family on Saturday.

“Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18,” Cuoco captioned an Instagram photograph showing her kissing Cook near horse stalls.

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️


A post shared by @ normancook on

For the wedding, the actor wore a white lace dress with a cape by Reem Acra and styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero, while Cook went with a classic look in a tuxedo.

Cuoco later changed into a lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit with Louise et Cie shoes and styled her hair into a ponytail for the reception.
“Ok let’s party! #kcsquared,” Cuoco captioned a second picture of the newlyweds gearing up for the reception. Cuoco, 32, and Cook, 27, delivered their own wedding vows.

Ok let’s party!!! #kcsquared 💋 💕

A post shared by @ normancook on

The couple got engaged on her birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years and Cuoco celebrated her bachelorette party in June.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK