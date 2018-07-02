Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are married

Los Angeles: “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco has tied the knot with professional equestrian Karl Cook at an intimate wedding at a horse stable near San Diego, California. According to People magazine, the ceremony was attended by close friends and family on Saturday.

“Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18,” Cuoco captioned an Instagram photograph showing her kissing Cook near horse stalls.

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️

A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

For the wedding, the actor wore a white lace dress with a cape by Reem Acra and styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero, while Cook went with a classic look in a tuxedo.

Cuoco later changed into a lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit with Louise et Cie shoes and styled her hair into a ponytail for the reception.

“Ok let’s party! #kcsquared,” Cuoco captioned a second picture of the newlyweds gearing up for the reception. Cuoco, 32, and Cook, 27, delivered their own wedding vows.

The couple got engaged on her birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years and Cuoco celebrated her bachelorette party in June.