Kalank: Hiten Tejwani to star alongside Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Abhishek Varman’s directorial titled Kalank is getting bigger by the day. It includes solid cast like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Kunal Kemmu. And guess what, yet another well-known name is going to be added in the cast of Kalank.

Yes, according to Mumbai Mirror, popular TV star Hiten Tejwani has been roped in the epic drama, Kalank. Interestingly, the actor will start shooting for the film by the end of the month in the city.

Talking about Hiten, a source stated to the leading tabloid, “Hiten’s character Ahmed shares screen space with Sanjay, Aditya and Alia. He is a trusted employee in a company owned by Sanjay’s character where he also interacts with Aditya and Alia. His portions are expected to wrap up by December.”

Well, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will also be having small parts in the film. Produced by Karan Johar, Kalank is all set to hit the screens on April 19, 2019.