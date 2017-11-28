‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ special memory for Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar says “Kal Ho Naa Ho” is a memory that’s “heartbreaking” and yet “full of heart”.

Co-directed by Nikkhil Advani and Ron Reid Jr, “Kal Ho Naa Ho” clocked 14 years of its release on Tuesday. The film was released under Karan’s home banner Dharma Productions.

“14 years Of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, a film that I will always strongly associate with my father. A memory that is both heartbreaking and yet full of heart,” Karan tweeted.

#14YearsOfKalHoNaHo ….a film that i will always strongly associate with my father….a memory that is both heartbreaking and yet full of heart….and that title song is my strength Mantra for life…. pic.twitter.com/d0tVOqGXZW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 28, 2017



Karan said the film’s title song is his “strength mantra for life”. The film, a love triangle, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.

Currently, Karan is busy with “Dhadak” and “Student Of The Year 2”.