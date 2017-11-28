Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GES2017
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Entertainment / ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ special memory for Karan Johar

‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ special memory for Karan Johar

— By IANS | Nov 28, 2017 03:03 pm
FOLLOW US:

ittefaq, ittefaq promotion, karan johar, nepotism, nepotism in bollywood, shah rukh khan, brand ambassador of nepotism, nepotism issue

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar says “Kal Ho Naa Ho” is a memory that’s “heartbreaking” and yet “full of heart”.

Co-directed by Nikkhil Advani and Ron Reid Jr, “Kal Ho Naa Ho” clocked 14 years of its release on Tuesday. The film was released under Karan’s home banner Dharma Productions.

Also Read: Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya to make Bollywood debut with ‘Student Of The Year 2’?

“14 years Of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, a film that I will always strongly associate with my father. A memory that is both heartbreaking and yet full of heart,” Karan tweeted.


Karan said the film’s title song is his “strength mantra for life”. The film, a love triangle, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.

Currently, Karan is busy with “Dhadak” and “Student Of The Year 2”.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK