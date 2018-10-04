Kajol on Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment controversy: Had it happened in front of me, I would have stood up

The ongoing legal war between Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar has divided Bollywood into two. While celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar are coming out in support of Tanushree, there are some Industry professional like Ganesh Acharya and Shakti Kapoor who are supporting Nana.

Now another actress who is known to wear her heart on sleeves has come out in open and accepted that sexual harassment is definitely a reality in Bollywood industry. While promoting her upcoming film, ‘Helicopter Eela’ on NDTV, Kajol while speaking about Tanushree Dutta, said, “”What she speaks about is definitely the reality and I wouldn’t say it’s restricted to our industry. I think it’s pretty much a concern all over, which ever field we talk about.”

Kajol, who is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, further stated that although she had never personally faced any such unfortunate incident in the industry, she will definitely not keep quiet if something sort of this happens in front of her eyes.

‘If it had happened in front of me, I’m sure I would have stood up or done something about it. Never happened to me. I don’t think it would have happened in front of me.’ Said Kajol

For those uninitiated, Tanushree has accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment while they were shooting on the sets of ‘Horn Ok Please’. The actress has now received legal notices from both Nana and Vivek Agnihotri whom she has accused of sexual harassment.