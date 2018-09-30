Kajol never wanted to be an actor

Mumbai: Kajol, who has been in the industry for over two decades and has featured in hits like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “My Name is Khan”, says she never wanted to be an actor. Kajol was on Saavn’s new podcast “Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev” along with actor Rajkummar Rao where they discussed the reasons of being in films, read a statement.

“I never wanted to be an actor actually. I didn’t think of it was worth the money that was being paid out. I didn’t think it was worth the effort and I definitely thought my mother worked too hard for whatever she was doing and however we were at that point of time,” Kajol said. The actress added that she told her mother Tanuja — a veteran actress — that she wanted a “paycheck at the end of the month”. Kajol says she found Bollywood a very erratic industry and acting an erratic profession. Meanwhile, she is awaiting the release of her film “Helicopter Eela”.