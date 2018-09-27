Free Press Journal
Kailash Kher teams up with lyricist Prasoon Joshi for surgical strikes song

— By IANS | Sep 27, 2018 02:55 pm
New Delhi: Singer-composer Kailash Kher and lyricist Prasoon Joshi have joined hands for a song on India’s cross-border surgical strikes of 2016. “I have composed and sung the song ‘Mera desh meri jaan hai’. It is a surgical strikes anthem written by Prasoon Joshi. This is the Indian government celebrating the second year of surgical strikes. It is to celebrate the spirit of our soldiers,” Kailash told IANS.

The song goes like: “Mera desh meri jaan hai, mera garv hai abhimaan hai, aur yeh abhimaan hai zinda kyunki seema par veer jawaan hai. Jal ho zameen ya aasman, kabhi jhuke nahi bharat ki shaan… Mere desh ke jawan, tujhko shat shat pranam.” Kailash will be performing the song with his band Kailasa here. “It will happen on September 30. We are performing at India Gate in Delhi. The song will be launched. Apart from the anthem, we will also perform on other hits by Kailasa,” he said. The anthem will also be played on radio stations and will be available online too.

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out “surgical strikes” on seven terrorist launch pads across the LoC in Pakistani Kashmir in response to an attack on its base in Jammu and Kashmir. This is not Kailash’s first anthem for the Indian government. He had earlier worked on projects like Swachh Bharat Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Naari Shakti and Bharat ke Veer. “After Bharat ke Veer, this will be our salutation to all Indian soldiers,” said the “Allah ke bande” hitmaker.


