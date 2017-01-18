Kai po che for Vivian Dsena!

Vivian Dsena, who is currently playing the male lead in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, loves flying kites.

Despite his hectic schedule, he recently took couple of days off to visit his hometown Ujjain where he celebrated Makar Sankranti.

Speaking to FPJ, he says, “I never miss Makar Sankranti at Ujjain. It has become a ritual for me. It’s the loveliest place to be during the festival. I had a great time with my family and childhood friends. We were on the terrace the entire day flying kites and eating delicacies like til ke ladoo and shakkar pare. It was fun!”

The 28-year-old actor believes in living one day at a time. “I don’t like to think or plan. I believe in living life as it comes. I live in the present. God has given me right opportunities at the right time and I’m thankful for it,” he adds.