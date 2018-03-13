‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ cast reunites, Kavita Kaushik shares the picture on social media

Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii went off air long ago but people still remember the names of the characters from the show. Recently, Kavita Kaushik, who played the role of Manya Sanjay Doshi in the show, shared a reunion picture on his Instagram account and she captioned it “Friendships that last more than 7 years are likely to last a lifetime, aisa suna hai lekin yahaan toh dosti 16 saal puraani chal rahi hai. I guess we are lasting a life time! Chalo badhiya hai. Gundas of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.”

In the picture we can see Sakshi Tanwar, co-stars Suchita Trivedi, Shweta Keswani and others. Kavita’s husband Ronit was also the part of the picture. The blockbuster show started in 2000 and broke all the records on Indian television records and and the characters became household names.

Sakshi Tanwar, who played Parvati in the show, was the most favourite bahu of Indian TV and every family not only in India but abroad connected to her. Sakshi also did Dangal with Aamir Khan, which was a mega hit on the box office.