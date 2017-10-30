Kadvi Hawa trailer: Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey film deals with bitter truth of climate change

Mumbai: The trailer of Drishyam Films’ ‘Kadvi Hawa’ starring Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey was launched today. Kadvi Hawa trailer shows the gravest reality of climate change.

The trailer starts with a voice over and footage of natural disaster like flood, tsunami, and cyclone.

In movie, Mishra plays a blind man who lives in a desert of India – Bundelkhand and Shorey belong from Odisha. The name of the films clearly suggest that it may not be a pleasant topic, but it certainly is an important one.

Mishra has done a great job in previous films like Ankhon Dekhi and Masaan, and we sure that he will give an awesome performance in this film as well.

Drishyam Film has given Bollywood movies like ‘Newton’ and ‘Rukh’ and it seems they will impress us with ‘Kadvi Hawa’ as well.

Kadwi Hawa is produced by Manish Mundra’s Drishyam Films. It is slated to release on 24 November, along with Suresh Triveni’s slice-of-life entertainer Tumhari Sulu and Rajiv Dhingra’s comedy drama Firangi.

Watch Kadvi Hawa trailer here: