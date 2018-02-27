Kaaliyan First Look: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s powerful dialogues will get you excited, watch

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to play the protagonist in chest-thumping ballad of North Malabar, popularly known as Vadakkan Pattukal. The motion poster gives a glimpse of the titular role of Kaaliyan and Prithviraj can be seen sporting long hair and thick beard. Prithviraj wrote on his Twitter, “It is a mission of a warrior who is made famous by ballads of Venad. “History forgot him..the ballads sing of him. He took on the mightiest with the power of one. the power of self. For honour, teacher and country.. #KAALIYAN!.”

History forgot him..the ballads sing of him. He took on the mightiest with the power of one..the power of self. For honour, teacher and country.. #KAALIYAN! YouTube : https://t.co/oEpgskNHy7@PrithviOfficial @Poffactio pic.twitter.com/Lf2eDpTj71

The film will go on floors next year after Prithvi wraps up Aadujeevitham and Lucifer. The story will place the spotlight on the lives, sacrifices and heroism of the immortal warriors of Venad, and it’ll be about a man with a mission. The visuals and powerful dialogues by Prithviraj has got us excited. It also promises an amazing big screen viewing experience. Meanwhile, ‘Baahubali’ fame Sathyaraj is confirmed to play pivotal role.

As per the reports, the film will be based on the lives of Iravikutty Pillai, commander-in-chief of Venad kingdom and a few other brave men who sacrificed their lives alongside him. The film is directed by Anil Kumar.