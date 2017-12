Kaalakaandi new song ‘Kaala Doreya’: A popular Punjabi folk song with modern twist to it by Neha Bhashin

Mumbai: The maker of Kaalakandi has released the second song ‘Kaala Doreya’ which stars Saif Ali Khan.

The song ‘Kaala Doreya’ is a twisted version sung by Neha Bhashin. The song sounds good and it will make you groove to its tunes.

The original song ‘Kaala Doreya’ is well known as Punjabi folk song ‘Gidda’, which is basically sung during weddings.

Kaalakaandi is a thrilling dark comedy written and directed by Akshat Verma and produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

The films also stars, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh & Akshay Oberoi

Kaalakaandi is releasing on 12th January, 2018.

Watch Kaalakaandi new song ‘Kaala Doreya’ here: