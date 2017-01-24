Kaabil Review: From Akshay Kumar to Anil Kapoor, Hrithik impresses all!

Kaabil which features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead is set to release tomorrow. But the film is already in news as it is touted as one of Hrithik Roshan’s best performance in his career. As audience still wait to see, few close friends of Roshan’s from the industry got to attend the special screening of the same. Among the first few who watched the revenge drama was Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have gone different ways post their divorce, but, they continue to be extremely good friends. Be it Hrithik’s birthday, the New Year celebration or a fun time with their kids, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, we have seen Hrithik and Sussannne together on special occasions. This time too, Sussanne got to see Hrithik’s performance, and, looks like she seems to be impressed.

The most hearted performance in history of Indian cinema @iHrithik! ❤Kaabil will melt u! 👊🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻kudos 2 d team @yamigautam @_SanjayGupta pic.twitter.com/TICcjCm9QJ — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017

Akshay Kumar

Just watched #Kaabil, @iHrithik‘s sincere effort is commendable,he’s evidently given it his all. A sensitive film with captivating storyline — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 23, 2017

Dabboo Ratnani also tweeted, “#Kaabil is Just Wow! @iHrithik ‘s Performance Is Impeccable! Congrats @_SanjayGupta @RakeshRoshan_N @RonitBoseRoy @rohitroy500 @yamigautam.”

Kunal Kapoor posted, “Hey @iHrithik Hearing such AMAZING things about the film. Everyone I spoke to has gone completely nuts about it! Well done man 👏👏👏 #kaabil.”

Hey @iHrithik Hearing such AMAZING things about the film. Everyone I spoke to has gone completely nuts about it! Well done man 👏👏👏 #kaabil — kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 21, 2017

Twinkle Khanna

Just saw Kaabil and @iHrithik is absolutely wonderful in this engrossing movie but then isn’t he always 🙂 #Kaabil — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 23, 2017

Shabana Azmi

What a bravura performance by @iHrithik in #Kabil.He takes your breath away! Congratulations @_SanjayGupta for making such a gripping film — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 21, 2017

Mandana Karimi

It’s been an emotional evening for me!Thank you team #kaabil ❤️ This is now my favourite @iHrithik Film. Don’t miss 2017 first Superhit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eDX11aiISK — mandana karimi (@manizhe) January 21, 2017

Ashutosh Gowariker

#Kaabil is a very clever film!! Truly all HEART and engrossingly entertaining! CONGRATS @iHrithik @_SanjayGupta @RakeshRoshan_N @yamigautam

Anil Kapoor

@_SanjayGupta & @RakeshRoshan_N have delivered a hit with incredible performances by @yamigautam @RonitBoseRoy @rohitroy500 #Kaabil

Ronit Roy

@iHrithik redefines “Performance by an Actor” in #Kaabil . Superlative and Magical! I’m so proud to be part of this motion picture! — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) January 21, 2017

Hrithik-Yami starrer will have a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer ‘Raees’. Kaabil is a love affair between two blind people, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.