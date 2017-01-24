Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Yadav PariWar
#Sunday Features
#DonaldTrump
#BMCElections
#MumbaiMarathon
#Demonetisation
#RahulGandhi
Home / Entertainment / Kaabil Review: From Akshay Kumar to Anil Kapoor, Hrithik impresses all!

Kaabil Review: From Akshay Kumar to Anil Kapoor, Hrithik impresses all!

— By Priyanka Vartak | Jan 24, 2017 06:16 pm
FOLLOW US:

Kaabil

Kaabil which features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead is set to release tomorrow. But the film is already in news as it is touted as one of Hrithik Roshan’s best performance in his career. As audience still wait to see, few close friends of Roshan’s from the industry got to attend the special screening of the same. Among the first few who watched the revenge drama was Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Also Read : Kaabil making: Action of Hrithik Roshan is Kaabil-e-Tareef

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have gone different ways post their divorce,  but, they continue to be extremely good friends. Be it Hrithik’s birthday, the New Year celebration or a fun time with their kids, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, we have seen Hrithik and Sussannne together on special occasions. This time too, Sussanne got to see Hrithik’s performance, and, looks like she seems to be impressed.


Sussanne writes the most hearted performance in history of Indian cinema @iHrithik! ❤Kaabil will melt u! 👊🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻kudos 2 d team @yamigautam @_SanjayGupta

Akshay Kumar

Just watched #Kaabil, @iHrithik’s sincere effort is commendable, he’s evidently given it his all. A sensitive film with captivating storyline

Dabboo Ratnani also tweeted, “#Kaabil is Just Wow! @iHrithik ‘s Performance Is Impeccable! Congrats @_SanjayGupta @RakeshRoshan_N @RonitBoseRoy @rohitroy500 @yamigautam.”

Kunal Kapoor posted, “Hey @iHrithik Hearing such AMAZING things about the film. Everyone I spoke to has gone completely nuts about it! Well done man 👏👏👏 #kaabil.”

Twinkle Khanna

Just saw Kaabil and @iHrithik is absolutely wonderful in this engrossing movie but then isn’t he always 🙂 #Kaabil

Read More : Hrithik’s Kaabil beats Shah Rukh’s Raees to the censors

Shabana Azmi

What a bravura performance by @iHrithik in #Kabil.He takes your breath away! Congratulations @_SanjayGupta for making such a gripping film

Mandana Karimi

It’s been an emotional evening for me!Thank you team #kaabil ❤️ This is now my favourite @iHrithik Film. Don’t miss 2017 first Superhit ❤️

Ashutosh Gowariker

#Kaabil is a very clever film!! Truly all HEART and engrossingly entertaining! CONGRATS @iHrithik @_SanjayGupta @RakeshRoshan_N @yamigautam

Anil Kapoor

@_SanjayGupta & @RakeshRoshan_N have delivered a hit with incredible performances by @yamigautam @RonitBoseRoy @rohitroy500 #Kaabil

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy, who is very much a part of the film has also tweeted, “@iHrithik redefines “Performance by an Actor” in #Kaabil. Superlative and Magical! I’m so proud to be part of this motion picture!

Hrithik-Yami starrer will have a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer ‘Raees’. Kaabil is a love affair between two blind people, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK