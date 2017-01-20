Kaabil making: Action of Hrithik Roshan is Kaabil-e-Tareef

Kaabil is the movie which is based on love story of two blind people and it shows how visually impaired men take his revenge. That means there will be some good action sequence in the movie.

Makers of Kaabil have released a video which shows how Hrithik Roshan worked hard to achieve that perfection of blind man.

Hrithik inputs to his co-star Ronit Roy and the action director is just worth a watch. Hrithik is totally involved in each move he makes during a scene.

This hardcore action is different from his previous movies like koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Dhoom and Bang Bang. In Kaabil Hrithik has to live like blind man for that he has made tremendous effort to achieve that aggression and anger so he could take his revenge.

In video Sanjay Gupta said “even after leaving the film’s set, Hrithik lives the character and starts thinking about the next day’s shoot”.

After you watch the making of Kaabil action video you will come to know about the hard work Hrithik have put to achieve that perfection for the role.

The making video is really a kaabil-e-tareef and we hope his hard work will pay.

Kaabil is directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan,it stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in lead, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy are playing villans and it is all set to release on 25th January.