Jyotsna Chandola shares about her strong bond with Dipika Kakar

Talented and popular actress Jyotsna Chandola shares about her strong bond with the beautiful Dipika Kakar who plays the title role of Simar. she said,”Dipika is like my elder sister and I have learned a lot of things from her as someone has said that “Sisters are the second blessing from God after mother”.

Jyotsna added, “Dipika is also like my friend and teacher, sometimes she scolds me but I get to learn many things from her. When asked what is so special about the bond she says, “Special about the bond is the purity in our relation and true emotions which are rare.”

“I won’t miss her much because we will meet outside. But I cannot see anyone else playing Simar, so it will be very uncomfortable. Also, we share the same AC room, so I am not comfortable with anyone else. I will also miss dressing together in the same room because we have a lot of memories together. Further, when asked about the common things between them she says,” We have nothing in common, we are totally different. But even if we consider this, we care a lot for each other. We share a very special bond, we share many things especially when talking about each others’ relationships and life,” she added.