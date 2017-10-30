Jyoti Kumari evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 11’

Mumbai: Jyoti Kumari is the latest inmate to have been evicted from the reality TV series “Bigg Boss”. Jyoti’s eviction was announced tonight by host Salman Khan in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of the season 11 of the Colors show.

Besides her, other contestants such as Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Benafsha Soonawalla, Luv Tyagi, Sapna Choudhary and Akash Dadlani were also nominated for the eviction. Jyoti, who hails from Masaudi village, near Patna, talked about her short stay on the show after her eviction from the house.

“I have spent one month in the house and I am happy about it. I was in a way expecting my elimination as I am from a small town and Luv is from Delhi and others were celebrities,” Jyoti told PTI.

She was friends with Vikas in the “Bigg Boss” house and said she is rooting for him to win the controversial reality show.

According to Jyoti, the weakest contestants on the show are Luv, Sabyasachi and Benafsha.