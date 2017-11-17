Justice League: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Justice League

Cast: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Ciaran Hinds, Connie Nielsen, Diane Lane, Joe Morton, Billy Crudup, J.K. Simmons, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Robin Wright

Director: Zack Snyder

Ratings: ***

The DC Comics Extended Universe raises the bar high in entertainment. Batman v/s Superman: Dawn of Justice and the smash-hit Wonder Woman are hard acts to follow and this highly anticipated film is as action packed as it is formulaic. Therein lies the rub. Still, the ensemble star cast is likely to draw in die-hard fans to thrill over the titular super-heroes as they save the world from annihilation.

To avert the threat emanating this time around from the alien Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), Batman/Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck, greying and handsome) and Amazonian Wonder Woman aka Diana Prince (Gal Gadot, gorgeous) enlist a team endowed with special abilities – Aquaman/Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), Cyborg/Victor (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller, endearing). Together, the quintet will battle Steppenwolf who is feared as “the destroyer of worlds” after a line pinched from the Bhagavad Gita by atom-building scientist Robert J Oppenheimer.

Naturally, the Justice League has a lot of fun doing what they do best, and the audience will too, provided it suspends disbelief and swallows plot holes. Even, the Bat tries his hand at levity. (The nerdy Flash doesn’t even have to try.) Clearly, scriptwriters Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon wanted to take a break from the dark, serious tone of the face-off between the Dark Knight and the super-powered refugee from Krypton (Henry Cavill) who shone in director Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel and sparks global gloom in JL. Mourning becomes Gotham. This time around, Snyder takes recourse to spectacular CGI effects to flesh out the wafer-thin action adventure sci fi story which is elevated by Wonder Woman’s amazing grace, strong faith and tenacious hope. These three values and the theme of courage too.