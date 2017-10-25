Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / Justice League: New video shows Cyborg and his origin

— By Priyanka Vartak | Oct 25, 2017 12:20 pm
After appearing briefly in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Cyborg (Ray Fisher) is ready for his closeup in the upcoming Justice League movie. The character will join Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and the rest of the team in saving the world. But before that, though, Warner Bros., the studio behind the movie–is giving a look at the character and his origin story.

Releasing videos featuring Wonder Woman and  Cyborg, the studios seem to have given away a major spoiler from the movie. The video plays out with Ray Fisher introducing Cyborg to fans, one of DC’s most enigmative characters. He is a half man and half machine. Or as the the caption of the video says, “Half man. Half machine. All Super Hero”. Ray Fisher, who is going to essay the character, is the narrator of the video. He begins with telling the real name of Cyborg- Victor Stone.


He explains that before he became a half machine, he was a college athlete, a quarterback for Gotham City. After an accident disfigured him, his father fused his body with ‘advanced alien technology’. It gives him abilities that are beyond normal humans. For example, he can interact with any kind of technology. And apart from that, he can mould his body into different weapons. But Cyborg is not easy enemy to deal with. He is a perfect combination of the power of technology and the strenght of the human heart.

 Justice League releases on November 17.

