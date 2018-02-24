Just married, Dipika Kakar gets grand welcome at Shoaib Ibrahim’s home with rose petals; [pics and videos]

Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are finally married. They tied the knot in a Muslim traditional, where she donned a Muslim look at her wedding day and looked gorgeous in her bride attire. On the other side, Shoaib look handsome in a sherwani and with a sehra. After wedding, there is a tradition that the bride is welcomed at her new home. The same tradition was followed after Dipika and Shoaib’s wedding. She had a grand welcome at her new home. When they were arriving, the path was decorated with rose petals and Shoaib was seen holding her hand, as he took her to his home. The couple looked like a match made in heaven.

After being welcomed at home, the duo took part in the other rituals. Thus, Dipika and Shoaib had to find the ring which was dropped in a vessel filled with milk and rose petal. Well, Dipika won the the game, and Shoaib is always going to be ‘joru ka ghulam’. See Video here:

Nikaah

Earlier, the wedding took place in grand Bollywood style, where Dipika and Shoaib was seen dancing on Bollywood songs like, ‘Chal pyaar Karegi’ and ‘bole chudiyaan, bole kangana’ among others at their mehndi and sangeet ceremony.

Shoaib was dating Dipika from a long time. The actor proposed her on the sets of Nach Baliye this year. He went down on his knees and asked her, ‘Will you marry me’. And without wasting time, she said ‘Yes’.