Just like the common man! Pictures of Bollywood stars minus celeb airs

The craze of Bollywood is worldwide and they have a huge impact on common people. We think that they just roam in their luxurious vehicles. But sometimes, they are just like us, not exactly but in some way. At the end of the day, they are also humans. We have seen Dabangg Salman Khan many a times roaming in auto-rickshaw and his father Salim Khan walking on Bandstand.

Let’s take a look at the Bollywood celebs when they proved that they are just like us, and stunned us with their act.

Malika Arora Khan

Mommy of B-town Malika Arora Khan stopped at a local market just to buy some strawberries and household products. She was snapped by a paparazzi when she was stepping out of restaurant and went on to buy strawberries from a local vendor.

Salman Khan

The bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan is just like us. He can be seen cycling on the streets of Bandra or can be seen in auto-rickshaws. Yes, recently Salman took a rickshaw from Mehboob studio till his house. Isn’t that adorable, and paid that man more than his bill.

Riteish Deshmukh and Pulkit Samrat

While all the actors are on diet and are health conscious, these two actors were out for feast in Mumbai’s famous eatery Mohammad Ali Road.

Priyanka Chopra

She may be the global icon but her acts are like youngsters. She loves to take selfies just like us. If you don’t believe go and check her Instagaram account.

Akshay Kumar

Today’s workout : boxing with these cute little goons 😜 #PugLifeThugLife A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:30am PDT



Who doesn’t love to play with pugs? Even our Khiladi Kumar can’t resist his love towards these adorable pugs and can be seen boxing with them in the video.