‘Just friends’ Tiger and Disha spotted in Mumbai restaurant

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani have been the talk of the town in Bollywood for a while now. After constantly denying the affair, the alleged love birds were spotted together, coming out from the restaurant in Mumbai, recently.

The buzz about the apparent Tiger-Disha relationship began last year, but the duo have constantly maintained that they are ‘just friends’.

Opening up about the relationship, Tiger had told a news portal, “We (Disha and I) are actors and that is a part and parcel of life. But I am not going to hide my relationship with her. I like going out with her. I like going for a coffee with her. But it is nothing more than that.”