Just before the release of Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor talks about Alia Bhatt and why Sanjay Dutt biopic is not made to gain sympathy

One of the highly anticipated films of the year is Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, will tell the tale of the bad boy of Bollywood who went through craziest phases in his life in front of the limelight. From being a star kid to big Bollywood debut, from drug addiction to assault rifle possession, marriages and several affairs to the dark side of the film industry, everything will be showcased in the upcoming film.

While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt’s life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his realistic approach. In the first few glimpses, Ranbir Kapoor’s uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt has left everyone surprised and intrigued. Meanwhile, RK is leaving no stone unturned in the promotions of the film.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, here’s what he said about Sanju, working for Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Dutt and starring opposite Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra and more.

“Sanju is like Mahabharat.”

“Sanjay Dutt’s life can be made like a Netflix show for 10 seasons and it will still going on…”

“I really wanted to work with Alia Bhatt. I was a big fan of her work from before.”

“Sanjay Dutt is a very Shaukeen person.”

“Rajkumar Hirani sir had also considered me for 3 Idiots and he spoke to me about P.K also.”

“I am a huge fan of Telugu cinema. I have seen so many films and I really admire the work that is happening there. They are pushing the boundaries.”

“Swara Bhasker has done a masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding? Oh god, I should see the film.”

“I don’t take myself seriously as an actor.”

“To write a Hindi commercial film is the hardest thing to do.”

“Ved from Tamasha is my all time favourite character”

“I want to be Amitabh Bachchan’s best friend.”

“Rajkumar Hirani lives with a notion that he wants to make every person happy with his films.”

“It’s easier to write a Wake Up Sid than a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”

“Vicky Kaushal has become one of my favourite actors.”

“Sanju is not made to create sympathy. It’s just for people to create empathy for life and what his life has been.”

“One question during press conferences that irritates me the most is that aap social media pe kab aaoge.”