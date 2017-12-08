Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer: It’s a battle between humans and dinosaurs

On Friday morning, the first trailer of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ was released. In the trailer, there is a giant angry volcano, massive chase scene fleeing said Volcano. And of course, some glorious T-rex action. And Chris Pratt’s new film looks like a battle between humans and dinosaurs. Fallen Kingdom retains the two stars of the first Jurassic World film, Chris Pratt as dinosaur trainer Owen Grady, and Bryce Dallas Howard as former park manager Claire.

In the trailer, Claire has come to inform him about the dangers faced by the dinosaurs. And she needs his help to save them from an island that is about to explode. Owen who shares a strong bond with one of the dinosaurs, Blue, tries to save these creatures. But the question is, will these creatures reciprocate his emotions? How likely are they willing to fight against their own kind to protect the humans? As Owen is driven to rescue Blue, he gets stuck in an unstable island where lava begins to rain down. He is stuck there with Claire who has new found respect for these animals.

Directed by JA Bayona, the film also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones. Steven Spielberg who previously directed the Jurassic Park trilogy is one of the executive producers. ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ is due for release on June 7 in Australia, June 8 in the UK, and June 22 in the US.