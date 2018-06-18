‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ emerges second biggest opener in China

Beijing: Chris Pratt-starrer ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ opened with a bang at the Chinese box office with a earning of $111.9 million over the weekend.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, this is Universal Picture’s second biggest opening in the Chinese market after ‘The Fate of The Furious.’ The opening was also better than the $99.2 million opening of the first Jurassic World film in 2015.

The movie pulled in $10 million in earnings from 520 IMAX screens across the Asian nation.

Monday being a national holiday in China, there are chances of the sci-fi movie topping the $228.7 million total of the first Jurassic World movie, further reported The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Disney’s Pixar’ and ‘Incredibles 2’, which opened this Friday in the Chinese market is expected to do major business.

Other than ‘The Fate of The Furious’ only two Hollywood films- ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ has opened to such earnings in the Chinese box office.