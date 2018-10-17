Junglee Teaser Out! Vidyut Jammwal is back with a new wilderness

Bollywood’s muscle hunk Vidyut Jammwal is returning to the big screens and this time with an interesting tale. The actor is all set to bring back the adorable trunk friends from the wilderness- elephants on the big screen in his next titled Junglee.

When it comes to Indian cinema, elephants on screen have been time and again associated with superstar Rajesh Khanna’s iconic film Haathi Mere Saathi. Now with international director Chuck Russell’s directorial, Jammwal is bringing back these wild beasts to us.

The makers have released the teaser of the film today and let us put it out there that the film is not a retrospective twist on Tarzan of The Jungle Book. The movie is a realistic take on a man and his relationship with elephants who further get embroiled in ivory poaching.

In a statement published by BollywoodLife, Russell, who has got movies like The Mask, Scorpion King to his credits, said, “My goal is to make a film that is true to India, but uses the music, dance and the wonderful artists in Bollywood to tell a universal story about returning to the natural world.”

Junglee releases in 2019. And with this mighty teaser we can only expect more from the trailer.