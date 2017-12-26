Junglee actor Vidyut Jammwal celebrates Christmas with his new Buddy!

Vidyut Jammwal is in Thailand shooting for Junglee Pictures next film ‘Junglee’. The actor has found a new friend in a baby elephant and is celebrating Christmas with this new friend of his. Vidyut Jammwal has posted an adorable photo of him with the baby elephant on his social media handle and wrote,”Enjoyin humming some Christmas carols with my adorable new buddy #BeJunglee #XmasSpirit #junglevibes #jamwalions”

The image which Vidyut has posted is indeed a treat to watch as the cute picture showcases the friendship between Vidyut and the baby elephant. Junglee, is presently being shot at the Chiang Mai Elephant Reserve and Jungle Sanctuary in Thailand. Junglee is an action thriller revolving around a unique relationship between man and elephants.

Vidyut essays the role of a vet who, on his homecoming to his elephant reserve, encounters and fights an international poachers racket. After the sleeper hit Bareilly Ki Barfi, Junglee Pictures is all set to captivate the audience with ‘Junglee’.’Junglee’ is helmed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, who has films like The Mask, A Nightmare On Elm Street, The Scorpion King, and I Am Wrath to his credit. ‘Junglee’ is slated for release on Dussehra, 19th Oct 2018 and is produced by Junglee Pictures.