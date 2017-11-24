Julie 2: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Julie 2

Cast: Raai Laxmi, Nishikant Kamat, Aditya Shrivastava, Rati Agnihotri, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kisshen, Vivek Vaswani, Shashi Kiran, Ankit Vyas, Anant Jog, Brij Gopa, Ravi Gossain, Ashok Banthia, Dolly Mattoo, Atul Kale, Asad Khan

Director: Deepak Shivdasani

Rating: * ½

This Deepak Shivdasani directed, Pehlaj Nihalani distributed film is a pecuniary attempt to cash in on the moderate success of the 2004 film that Deepak Shivdasani himself helmed and Nishikant Kamat scripted. This film in fact has Kamat in a starring role as Mohit, the director who gives the struggling, attractive starlet a rather ‘clean’ break in the big bad world of films. Shivdasani dons the writer/director hat and the difference thereof is quite distinct.

The heroine gets every opportunity to bare her vital assets and goes with the demand as she climbs the rungs of success. Yes, Bollywood is presented as a slimy Mafioso waiting to pounce on young nubile nymphets floating around with nothing more than starry aspirations and a prayer.

The storyline is incredibly stupid. A wannabe actress Julie (Raai) struggles through sleazy innuendos before caving in and getting embroiled in the shadowy world that purportedly finances the film industry. Her first love Mohit abandons her at the first sign of trouble while her second (Ravi Kisshen) uses her and moves on to his next conquest. The third one is Dubai Don Lala (Dev Gill) and her fourth a cricketer who thinks she won’t suit the sati savitri image his parents expect of his bride. So that leaves Julie in a huddle and egged on by her woman Friday, Annie (Rati Agnihotri) she chooses Jesus – only to be gunned down the day after her symbolic baptism. There’s talk about her having cleansed herself by accepting Jesus in her heart but the image that precedes it is one with her doing the wet number in a see through white shirt. So much for respecting religion.

The rest of the film has a ferocious looking ACP Dev Dutt (Aditya Srivastava) trying to arrive at a decent enough reason for her murder. Of course, the power broker with CM aspirations and a dead wife who looks like Julie’s doppelganger, may have something to do with it. But you wouldn’t be bothered because the intent is not to thrill you with suspense but to titillate with suggestive poses and a never-ending expanse of flesh.

Raai has the assets to go with the territory but her acting talent is still a question mark. Nishikant Kamat’s actor aspirations appears to have got a second wind here while Ravi Kisshen plays a Tamil superstar with a distinctively Bhojpuri twang. There’s nothing much to recommend here other than the sleaze which overrides the woebegone story.