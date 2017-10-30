Julianne Moore learns American sign language for ‘Wonderstruck’

Academy-award winning artist Julianne Moore has revealed that she spent two months learning American Sign Language for her portrayal of a deaf woman in upcoming movie ‘Wonderstruck’. The actress plays two characters, a silent movie star in 1927 and a deaf woman in 1977.

For her scenes as Rose in 1977, Moore spent two months learning American Sign Language, and then got pointers from deaf actress Simmonds. She said, “She was so nice about my signing, which is bad. t’s like talking to a baby. I’m not kidding! But Millicent was very encouraging. She’d always go, ‘You got it, keep going, keep practicing.”

The ‘Still Alice’ star also revealed that getting to play two roles was just “too hard to resist” for her. The flick also stars Millicent Simmonds and Cory Michael Smith in pivotal roles.