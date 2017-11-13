Julianne Moore doesn’t wants actors as politicians

Julianne Moore said she cannot visualise entertainment figures such as her “Suburbicon” director George Clooney as political leaders. Clooney, who is politically active and leans towards the Democratic Party, has often been touted as a future candidate for the post of the USA president.

But the 56-year-old actor says she believes the position should only be assumed by someone who is “experienced in government”, reported You magazine.

“Honestly, I can’t bear it, this idea of relating leaders with entertainment figures. What you want is a president who is experienced in government. You don’t want a reality show person. I don’t even want to joke about movie stars being president of the United States,” Moore said when asked about Clooney.