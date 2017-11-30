Julia Roberts, Wilson bond over jokes & humour

Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts had a great time shooting “Wonder” with actor Owen Wilson, and says that they share a “similar sense of humour”. Family drama “Wonder”, based on R.J. Palacios 2012 eponymous bestseller, will make its way to the big screen in India on Friday through PVR Pictures.

“The rapport between our characters was instinctive, as they improvised their husband-and-wife bond. Owen really kind of reinvented Nate for me and oh my, I thought he was so fantastic. We have very similar senses of humour so we kind of led each other in this little comic dance,” Roberts said.

Also starring Jacob Tremblay, “Wonder” tells the story of 10-year-old Auggie Pullman (Tremblay), born with facial deformities, who makes the transition from home schooling to a private school. The film is directed by American novelist, screenwriter and film director Stephen Chbosky.

Talking about Tremblay, she said, “I feel that I in turn had plenty to learn from Tremblay. I only ever briefly met Tremblay – because most of the time when we were working he was purely Auggie to me. I remember when production finished and I was saying goodbye to Jacob’s mom she said, ‘I feel like you’re Auggie’s mom and I’m Jacob’s mom’, which is kind of how it felt to me.”