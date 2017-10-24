Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges to star in new drama ‘Ben is Back’

Free Press Journal
— By IANS | Oct 24, 2017 05:51 pm
Los Angeles: Actors Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges will be teaming up for a new family drama “Ben is Back”.

The “Manchester By The Sea” actor will play the charming-but-troubled Ben Burns, who returns home to his unsuspecting family one fateful Christmas Eve, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Roberts will play a wary mother Holly Burns to Hedges’ character, who welcomes her son but soon learns that he is still very much in harm’s way.


Hedges’ real-life father, Peter Hedges will direct and co-produce the movie, along with Color Force and Black Bear Pictures.

The production will begin in New York in December.

