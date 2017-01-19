Julia Roberts joins voice cast of Smurfs: The Lost Village

Sony Pictures Animation has revealed that Oscar winner Julia Roberts has joined to voice cast of “Smurfs: The Lost Village”. The 49-year-old “Pretty Woman” actress will play the new female Smurf character named Smurf Willow, reported People magazine.

“Smurfs are such a fun part of our animated culture. They were popular when I was a child and they were popular when my kids were little. It’s fun to be part of such a sweet group that continues to entertain young people,” Roberts said.

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does.

Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history. “Smurfs: The Lost Village” features the voices of Demi Lovato as Smurfette, Rainn Wilson as the evil Gargamel, Joe Manganiello as Hefty, Jack McBrayer as Clumsy, Danny Pudi as Brainy, and Mandy Patinkin as Papa Smurf.

The film is being directed by Kelly Asbury, produced by Jordan Kerner and co-produced by Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews. The script was written by Stacey Harman and Pamela Ribon. “Smurfs: The Lost Village” will open in theatres on April 7, 2017.