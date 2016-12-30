Juhi Chawla’s New Year resolution is to ban plastic

Veteran actress, entrepreneur and social-activist Juhi Chawla has always been in the forefront to raise awareness against various social causes. Juhi has strongly voiced the harmful effects of radiation by mobile towers and been constantly fighting the battle.

Only recently the Darr actress learnt about menace of plastic in our country and vouches as her New Year resolution for the year 2017, to create awareness through various platforms on the same.

Juhi shares some alarming facts, “So about 5 months ago, I was having a conversation with my family and my brother in law about pollution and the environment, and something that he said there about plastic! I was stunned by it and it totally grabbed my attention.

From then on I started wanting to know more. And what I kept getting to know was shocking, disturbing and all about plastics! My brother in law mentioned to me that there are islands of plastics in the ocean and I was shocked! He also mentioned the size, and that’s when it shocked me the most. In the North Pacific Ocean, islands of floating plastic are almost the size of Africa. That is only in 1 ocean. There are 6 more such islands in all other oceans! I mean look at what is being done in our environment.”

Juhi continues, “Plastic is a substance the earth cannot digest! It never decomposes! So from your toothbrush, teaser, pens, I mean every piece of plastic has toxic substances! Not mixed, but there are chemicals to put into the plastic of some sort. And these you are putting in your mouth, touching it, giving it to little children and using it all the time.

Drinking water too is being exposed to it! All these chemicals leech out when plastic comes in contact with heat, wind and water. These toxins cause a lot of liver problems and hormone disfunctions as well. We are actually turning blind, and using and abusing the earth with no thought.! I mean, look at the amount of toxic, dangerous waste we are creating!”

The Miss India title winner has been time and again using her position and platform to create awareness and raise questions for the betterment of the society at large, “I will from my side, in the coming year 2017, continue to work on spreading awareness about the harmful effects of plastic, wherever possible.”