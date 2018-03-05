Juhi Chawla to star in a psychological thriller, written and directed by Niddhish Puuzhakkal

Mumbai: Actor Juhi Chawla, who has been lately busy shooting for ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ and has signed her next film, which is a psychological thriller! The actress has been shooting in Chandigarh for ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ and without a break will start shooting for this film next month.

The actress has been juggling between mediums as well as genres and roles and picking the most interesting of work from that of a Defence Minister in a web series to a multi-star cast film like ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ and now this psychological thriller.

Our source informed us, “This is a one of a kind film in which Juhi will be playing a pivotal role. The film which is yet to be titled is written and directed by Niddhish Puuzhakkal. Juhi will be seen in a never seen before avatar though her character is being kept under wraps for now.”

The film is untitled yet has been writer and directed by South director Niddhish Puuzhakkal.