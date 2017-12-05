Juhi Chawla: ‘Shashi Kapoor did not even remember who I was’

Recounts Juhi Chawla about meeting the ageing Shashi Kapoor

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, 79, succumbed to a long battle with several illnesses on Monday. Remembering her encounter with Shashi Kapoor towards the end of the actor's life, actress Juhi Chawla who has worked with Kapoor's brother Rishi Kapoor in several films, reminiscences her friendship with the 'Deewaar' actor.

“Unfortunately, I have never had the opportunity of working with him. When I was a kid I remember meeting him while he was shooting for a movie and got his autograph. When I entered the film industry people used to ask me ‘Who I wanted to work with’, and I always said, ‘Shashi Kapoor’, as I found him very cute, charming with a naughty side. After I got to know him better, he used to always tap me on the head and call me a silly girl. When I started doing selective films, I used to go and meet him just to catch up,” Juhi recalls.

The actress also recollected the thespian actor’s last days in the hospital as he was administered several rounds of dialysis. “I used to meet him when he came for a dialysis on the wheelchair as my brother was also in the same hospital. In his last days, when I met him, he would not even remember who I was. I used to tell him ‘Hi, I am Juhi,’ but it did not ring any bell,” Juhi ruminates.

“He was suffering for some years, and in some ways, it is a relief. But on the other hand, we have lost one a gem of a person and one of the finest actors,” she adds.

Famed for the Bollywood dialogue, ‘Mere Paas Maa Hai… from Deewar, Shashi Kapoor was the youngest son of the first thespian of Indian cinema, Prithviraj Kapoor. Honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2014, Shashi Kapoor has films like Jab Jab Phool Khile and Namak Halaal to his credit. He boasted a parallel career in international films like The Householder, Shakespeare Wallah, Pretty Polly, Heat and Dust and more.

Shashi Kapoor is survived by his sons Karan and Kunal, and daughter Sanjana. Kapoor got married to English actor Jennifer Kendal in 1958, who unfortunately died of cancer in 1984.